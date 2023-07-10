SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Thursday following a fraudulent check investigation, in which he amassed over $8,000, according to New York State Police. Jeffrey Bishop, 31, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, May 9, state police say they received information regarding several fraudulent checks cashed throughout the Capital Region. Police say an investigation found Bishop possessed multiple fraudulent checks named to him and cashed them at financial institutions in Colonie, Guilderland, and Bethlehem.

Police say the crimes resulted in the theft of over $8,000. All these crimes allegedly happened in the month of May.

Charges:

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (four counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (four counts)

First-degree scheme to defraud (four counts)

Bishop was arrested at his home and was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court on all charges. He was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.