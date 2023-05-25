SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Monday, May 15, after a robbery and alleged assault investigation. Jose Colon, 53, is charged with second-degree robbery.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, May 15, patrol officers were stopped by civilians reporting they had witnessed an assault occur on Caroline Street. After speaking with witnesses, officers found the victim and were advised an assault and robbery had occurred.

The victim was taken to Saratoga Hospital and was released following treatment. Police say after canvassing the area, they couldn’t find the suspect, and the investigations division was called in to assist.

During the investigation, police identified Jose Colon as the suspect. He was arrested and charged later that day.