SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriffs arrested Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18 of Galway after an investigation of sexual assault against a minor. Buckmaster is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child.

Charges

First degree rape

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

According to police Buckmaster was arraigned before Justice Conway in the Town of Greenfield Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 Cash Bail / $50,000 Bond / $250,000 Partially Secured Bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Greenfield Court at a later date.