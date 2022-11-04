SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.

Police report that on June 3, 2021, Mcintosh went into the Rite Aid store at 3027 Route 50 in Wilton. Mcintosh is accused of armed robbery with a knife and stealing over $3,000 worth of prescription medication from the pharmacy. Police report Mcintosh has since been incarcerated with the NYS department of corrections and community supervision (DOCCS) on another matter.

Charges

First degree robbery

Third degree grand larceny

According to police, Mcintosh was arraigned and processed on the above charges and turned back over to NYS DOCCS.