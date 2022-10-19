SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 18, the Saratoga Springs Sheriff’s Office responded to a place on Middletown Road in Halfmoon after a report of a trespass. Police arrested Steven A. Dunn after an off-duty Trooper found him on the property.
According to police, an off-duty Trooper found Dunn searching through a car in a fenced in area. Police report the Trooper identified himself and Dunn tried to flee. A “physical altercation” broke out and the Trooper sustained physical injury.
Charges
- Third degree criminal trespass
- Second degree assault
According to police, Dunn was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court by Town Justice Fodera and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with bail of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.