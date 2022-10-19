SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 18, the Saratoga Springs Sheriff’s Office responded to a place on Middletown Road in Halfmoon after a report of a trespass. Police arrested Steven A. Dunn after an off-duty Trooper found him on the property.

According to police, an off-duty Trooper found Dunn searching through a car in a fenced in area. Police report the Trooper identified himself and Dunn tried to flee. A “physical altercation” broke out and the Trooper sustained physical injury.

Charges

Third degree criminal trespass

Second degree assault

According to police, Dunn was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court by Town Justice Fodera and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with bail of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.