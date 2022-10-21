SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga police arrested two individuals, Rondene J. Brust, 53 of Ballston Spa, and Bryan M. Brust, 32 of Ballston Spa on October 11. The two were allegedly involved in the passing of contraband in the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

According to police, Rondene Brust was accused of bringing controlled substances into the Saratoga County Correctional Facility and passing the contraband to an inmate, Bryan Brust during a visit. Police report Bryan Brust was accused of having the contraband and during a cell search of Bryan Brust, police found additional controlled substances.

Charges

One count of first degree promoting prison contraband for Rondene Brust

Two counts of first degree promoting prison contraband for Bryan Brust

According to police, Rondene Brust and Bryan Brust were arraigned at the Town of Milton Court. Rondene Brust was released on her own recognizance while Bryan Brust remanded back to the correctional facility. They are both scheduled to appear again at a later date.