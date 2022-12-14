SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst, 40 on December 1 after a long investigation into drug trafficking, drug use and other drug activity. On December 13, the unit also arrested Danielle N. Reynolds, 43 who was allegedly connected to the drug activity as well.

The unit arrested Whitehurst after a search warrant at 8 Second Street in Gansevoort which is the registered address for Reynolds. Police report Reynolds turned herself in after an arrest warrant was issued because of the pending charges from the search warrant. Officers report the result of the investigation and search warrant led to scales, packaging material, large quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, multiple cell phones, pills and US currency being seized.

Charges for Whitehurst and Reynolds

One count of first degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

On count of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Officers also report Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder. Whitehurst was arraigned in the Town of Malta Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail, pending further action on this matter. Reynolds was arraigned in the Town of Northumberland Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail, pending further action on this matter.