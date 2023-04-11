BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nathaniel Bradford, 37, of Saratoga, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to an aggregate of 78 years to life. Bradford was convicted of nine charges relating to repeated sexual abuse against two victims under eighteen.

The crimes occurred in the Towns of Saratoga, Greenfield, and the City of Saratoga Springs. Bradford was sentenced on the following charges:

Predator Sexual Assault

Two charges of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child

Two charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Three charges of Rape in the Second Degree

Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree

Orders of Protection were issued for the victims and other members of their households. Bradford has imposed a charge of $1,435 and is required to provide a DNA sample.