ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Michael J. Smith, 62, of Saratoga, was sentenced to five years of probation for conspiring to launder money. Smith is ordered to pay $208,263.22 in restitution to defrauded government entities.

Smith admitted to conspiring with a woman he met online and her purported attorney to launder over $200,000 in fraudulently obtained government benefits that mostly came from COVID-19 relief programs. The funds were obtained through fraudulent unemployment insurance applications and business loan applications.

Smith received benefits from several states, including Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, California, and Pennsylvania. Smith purchased gift cards with the funds and sent photographs of the gift cards to his co-conspirators.