RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Thursday following an investigation regarding home renovations. Dakota Smith, 28, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say Smith took over $39,000 from an older couple, promising to renovate their home in the town of Rensselaerville in December 2022. Deputies say during the investigation, it was learned Smith did not start any of the work that he promised, stopped communicating with the couple, and never returned the money.

Deputies say Smith has a history of embezzlement around the Capital Region and faces charges in multiple jurisdictions.

Smith was arraigned at the Rensselaerville Town Court. He was released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.