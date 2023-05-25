SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Tuesday following a robbery investigation. Juan Munguia, 34, faces multiple charges.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department says they received a report of a robbery around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Pavilion Row. Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind and forcibly took property, fleeing on a bike.

Once police were notified, they weren’t able to find the suspect. The Investigations Division was alerted and assisted in an investigation.

Police say following an investigation, they identified Munguia as the suspect.

Charges:

Third-degree robbery

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Munguia was arrested on Tuesday and was held pending arraignment.