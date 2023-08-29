SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Monday following a child pornography investigation. Luke Fletcher, 41, is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

New York State Police say Fletcher is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. He was arrested after an investigation and search warrant was executed at his home in Saratoga Springs on Sunday. Police say the investigation began after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Fletcher was arrested at his home and was taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Saratoga Springs City Court on September 7 and was released.