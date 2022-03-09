MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 4, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office tried to serve a court order to a Malta man at his home. As deputies served the order, James F. Daley, 62, allegedly tried to stop them from doing so by physically fighting with them.

A deputy was injured when Daley reportedly kicked him with ice spikes he was wearing on his shoes. Daley was then arrested.

Charges:

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (Misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Daley was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond. Further actions on the matter are still pending at this time.