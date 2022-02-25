BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office said residents have been receiving phone calls from a person claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment for unspecified criminal actions.

Police said they would never call a residence or business and ask for payment to avoid arrest. Do not provide any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone. If you receive a call like this, you can report it to the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

Many area Sheriff’s Offices have been reporting scam over the past few weeks. These include United States Postal Service texting scams, t-shirt texting scams and a credit card scam.