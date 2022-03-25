GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man has been arrested on child pornography charges. New York State Police said Adam Conlee, 36, of Gansevoort was arrested on March 24.

Conlee is accused of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation. He was arrested following a police investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Charges

Promoting a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Conlee was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to pre-trial services. He is due in Northumberland Town Court on April 5.