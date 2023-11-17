SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man has been arrested following an attempted robbery investigation, according to the Schenectady Police Department. Scott Vanbergen, 39, is facing multiple charges.

On November 17, police responded to the Stewart’s Shops on McClellan Street for a report of an activated panic alarm. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had unsuccessfully attempted to steal the cash register before fleeing.

Police determined that the suspect’s vehicle description matched that of a car associated with multiple related incidents in Schenectady. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver, identified as Vanbergen, reportedly fled the scene before crashing into a vacant house on Summit Avenue.

Police said that Vanbergen then fled on foot before being taken into custody with minor injuries from the crash. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree attempted robbery

Unlawful fleeing

Resisting arrest

Driving while ability impaired

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

According to police, Vanbergen is a person of interest in several other burglaries and larcenies in Schenectady, Glenville and Rotterdam. The respective investigations remain ongoing.