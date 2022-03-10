BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corrections Officer has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs while working at the Saratoga County Jail. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Sara Brennan, 23, of Stillwater was arrested on March 9.

Brennan is accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance at the jail. She is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

Charges

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Promoting prison contraband in the first degree (felony)

Official misconduct (misdemeanor)

Brennan was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to return to court at a later date.