SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office correction officer was arrested and is accused of giving confidential information to an inmate which created the risk of injury to another person. Michael Millington, 23, of Greenfield, was arrested on Friday.

Charges:

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Official misconduct

Millington was processed and released on appearance tickets. He is due back in Milton Town Court at a later date. He has been suspended from the Sheriff’s office pending a disciplinary hearing.

“I will not tolerate any amount of misconduct from any of my employees,” said Sheriff Michael Zurlo. “Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, as they should be. This arrest, by no means, represents the other fine men and women who come to work every day here at the Sheriff’s Office to protect and serve the residents of Saratoga County. But when an employee crosses the line, I will not hesitate to act.”