SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs police report the arrest of Corey Masi, 22 on March 2. Masi was allegedly involved in numerous burglaries in Saratoga Springs.

In June 2022, Patrol Division officers were dispatched to investigate numerous burglaries of businessess throughout the city. Police report seven businessess had been burgalrized during that time. During an investigation, many pieces of evidence were processed Masi was identified and located.

Masi is charged with seven counts of third degree burgalry, two counts of criminal mischief and one county of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and issued $100 cash bail. Masi is currently in the custody of the Schenectday County Sheriff and has been remanded back to Schenectady County Jail.