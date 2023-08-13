INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saranac Lake woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation, according to state police. Ann Favro, 57, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On August 12 at 8:12 p.m., police responded to Big Brook Road in Indian Lake for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers located David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, who was found deceased.

Following a traffic stop in the area, police took Favro into custody. She was arraigned in the Town of Indian Lake Court and remanded to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police stated that an autopsy will be conducted at Glens Falls Hospital at an undetermined date. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (518)873-2750.