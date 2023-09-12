SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop ended in the arrest of a Castleton on Hudson man on Monday, August 21 in Sand Lake. Anthony Witbeck, 43, faces multiple charges.

On August 21, around 11 a.m., troopers stopped a car on State Route 43 in Sand Lake for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Police identified the driver as Witbeck, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrest by the Rensselaer City Court.

Police say when Witbeck was taken into custody, he had on him brass knuckles, multiple credit cards not in his name, gift cards, jewelry, and a wallet that wasn’t his. Further investigation found Witbeck stole these items from several parked cars in Schodack earlier that morning, according to New York State Police. Police also say Witbeck used one of the stolen credit cards earlier that day in Sand Lake.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Petit larceny

Witbeck was taken to Schodack State Police for processing. he was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and is remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.