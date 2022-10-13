BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
On October 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying an incident that occurred in a Berlin home on September 30. After the investigation, police reported Ring refused to let the victim leave during a domestic dispute. Ring restrained the victim and took their cell phone when they tried to call the police.
Charges
- Second degree unlawful imprisonment
- Fourth degree criminal mischief
- Second degree harassment
Police report Ring was arrested at SP Sand Lake and processed. He was arraigned before the Berlin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.