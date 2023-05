SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Salem man was sentenced to one and a half to three years in state prison on Friday, May 19, for breaking into a car and stealing several credit cards. Jerry Niles was arrested in August 2017.

Law enforcement says Niles broke into a car and stole several credit cards as well as personal belongings from it. Niles was allegedly already wanted by the Cambridge-Greenwich Police for a separate incident.