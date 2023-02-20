HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Salem man has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after being arrested in November 2022. Jonathan Edwards will be sentenced on April 21 at 1:30 p.m.

On October 18, 2022, police responded to four separate reports of attempted car thefts. Police said personal property, money, credit cards, ID cards, and public documents were stolen. Using video evidence, police identified one male suspect on October 19, and a Facebook post was made to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the man. Police say they were tipped that Edwards was the suspect.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Edwards on November 4, 2022. He was arrested by Hudson Falls police without incident. He was processed and taken to Centralized arraignment, where he was later released on his own recognizance.

Edwards pleaded to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on Friday.