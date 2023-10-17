RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are currently investigating after a cruiser and patrol rifle were stolen. Police say the cruiser was stolen outside of a Rutland City home between 2 and 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rutland police say the cruiser was located elsewhere in the city, but the rifle was missing from the car. Police obtained surveillance video showing the suspect carrying the rife. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who may be able to assist investigators is asked to call (802) 773-9101.