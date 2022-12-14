RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland City Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed store robber. The armed robber entered Jolly Mart on 129 Grove Street in Rutland City on December 8.

The unknown man allegedly brandished a knife towards the cashier and demanded money from the register. Police say he stands anywhere from 5’6″ to 5’10”, and was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, and was covering his face with a black mask at the time of the alleged crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call (802) 773-1816 or (802) 773-1857. Tips can also be submitted on the Rutland City Police Department’s Facebook page.