BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man has pled not guilty to drug trafficking charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. Roosevelt Norris, 54, was charged with three counts of distributing cocaine base by a federal grand jury in Burlington.

According to the court, Norris allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant on three separate occasions between July and August. If convicted, Norris faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.

Additionally, Norris would face up to a lifetime of post-release supervision, with a mandatory minimum of three years of supervised release. He currently remains in the custody of the United States Marshals pending his trial.