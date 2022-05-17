RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man has been charged with financially exploiting five vulnerable adults. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office said Mark Lacomb, 39, was arraigned on May 16.

Lacomb is accused of exploiting over $13,000 from five people over the course of a year. He was employed as a case manager supporting vulnerable adults at a residential program under Choices for Care, a Medicaid-funded program that pays for care and support for older adults and people with physical disabilities. The AG’s Office said Lacomb also worked as a Licensed Nursing Assistant in a nursing home.

Charges

Six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult (felony)

Uttering a forged or counterfeit instrument (felony)

Lacomb pleaded not guilty to the charges in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. He was released on conditions, which include being prohibited from providing care or working with any vulnerable adults.

Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult carries a maximum penalty of not more than 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $10,000. Uttering a forged or counterfeit instrument carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $1,000.