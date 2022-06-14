MENDON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police arrested a man in the town of Mendon on Monday afternoon. Noah L. Machain-Harris, 24, of Rutland, was arrested on a DUI charge.

At approximately 2:54 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to reports of a vehicle driving all over the road on U.S. Route 4, in the town of Mendon. Police say the vehicle was found off the road, crashed into a property.

The property was located on U.S. Route 4, near the intersection with park lane. Police say that Machain-Harris displayed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence.

Machain-Harris was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing, according to police. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 5.