FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Fair Haven Police Department arrested David J. Greenier, 30, of Rutland, following an investigation into car break-ins. Greenier was charged with petit larceny and issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court.

Police received calls about cars being broken into on Caernavon Street and North Main Street. Police identified Greenier as the suspect. Killington Police encountered Greenier in another incident later that day. Greenier admitted to his involvement in the Fair Haven incidents.