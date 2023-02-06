RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, around 8:57 p.m., Rutland City Police officers responded to a Lincoln Avenue home for reports that Larochelle was there and wasn’t supposed to be due to conditions of release. The caller also alleged that Larochelle had hit a resident in the face with a knife.

Once they arrived, officers say they arrested Larochelle. he is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of conditions of release. Larochelle is currently being held without bail.