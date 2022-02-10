MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man has been arrested after an alleged domestic assault. Vermont State Police said Shawn West, 30, was arrested on February 9.

Police said they were notified of a domestic disturbance that took place on February 6 at a residence in Mendon. After an investigation, police found that West had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member. He is also accused of stealing cash and preventing them from calling emergency services.

Charges

Aggravated domestic assault in the first degree

Grand larceny

Interference with access to emergency services

West is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility without bail.