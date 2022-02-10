MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man has been arrested after an alleged domestic assault. Vermont State Police said Shawn West, 30, was arrested on February 9.

Police said they were notified of a domestic disturbance that took place on February 6 at a residence in Mendon. After an investigation, police found that West had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member. He is also accused of stealing cash and preventing them from calling emergency services.

Charges

  • Aggravated domestic assault in the first degree
  • Grand larceny
  • Interference with access to emergency services

West is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility without bail.