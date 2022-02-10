MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man has been arrested after an alleged domestic assault. Vermont State Police said Shawn West, 30, was arrested on February 9.
Police said they were notified of a domestic disturbance that took place on February 6 at a residence in Mendon. After an investigation, police found that West had caused serious pain or injury to a family or household member. He is also accused of stealing cash and preventing them from calling emergency services.
Charges
- Aggravated domestic assault in the first degree
- Grand larceny
- Interference with access to emergency services
West is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility without bail.