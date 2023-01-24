RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two Rutland residents were arrested on Tuesday after Rutland Police, with federal agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on Baxter Street in Rutland. Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, and Raven Blanchard, 27, each face charges.

Tuesday morning, after executing a search and seizure warrant, police allegedly found suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. A building inspector later determined that the residence was unfit for living.

Vandenburgh was arrested on drug-related charges. He was issued a citation and was released. Blanchard, who had a warrant for possession of stolen property and fraud charges, was taken to Rutland Criminal Court to be arraigned. She was issued an arrest warrant on Monday, after allegedly stealing a wallet out of an unlocked car, and using two credit cards to make three separate purchases totaling $630.75 the same day the cards were allegedly taken.

Police say an investigation related to this incident is ongoing.