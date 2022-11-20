CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police. The Vermont State Police are now requesting anyone with information contact them in regard to this case.

On Saturday, police received a report of vandalism at the cemetery around 12:55 p.m. They say their investigation found an older model Ford Ranger had driven over several headstones and damaged them in the process. Police believe the car could have damage to the left headlight and possibly the front bumper or undercarriage. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Gardner at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or by calling (802) 773-9101.