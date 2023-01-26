Editor’s Note: This conference was live-streamed on this page at approximately 4 p.m. The full briefing is available at the bottom of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her 1-year-old son, officers with the Rochester Police Department announced Thursday alongside the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On January 19 mother Bryasia Love called the police, saying that her 1-year-old was unresponsive, police said. Officers responded to an apartment at the Wilson Commencement Park on Joseph Avenue, where they said they discovered the baby, A’Mias Love, suffering from “significant and life-threatening injuries.”

“First responders were able to quickly identify that this was not a medical call, that this was an assault,” RPD Lieutenant Greg Bello said.

Love was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where officials said he died on Tuesday, January 24.

“That abuse resulted in multiple skull fractures, bruising to his head face and neck, a laceration to the top of his head, a laceration to his liver, as well as severe damage to his eyes,” Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley said at the press conference.

During the course of the RPD’s investigation, they said they learned that Love’s two-and-a-half-year-old sister had also been significantly assaulted, with bruising and abrasions to the face, ears, neck, thighs, arms, and back.

The RPD added that the sister has since received treatment for her injuries and safely placed in the custody of her grandmother.

Bryasia was taken into custody Thursday, RPD officials said, and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday morning. She is charged with murder in the second degree assault in the second degree.

Bryasia faces a maximum sentencing of 25 years to life.

Bello said that RPD had no active investigations into these children, however Doorley added the home was “known” to Child Protective Services (CPS).

“CPS was very helpful in putting the facts of this case together,” Doorley said.

Bello also highlighted the work of RPD’s Special Victims Unit in working on cases like these.

“I can’t thank them enough for the work that they do,” he said. “That’s work outside the scope or the realm that I would ever be mentally or physically able to do in my position. They take the worst of the worst investigations. We’re up here talking about one of the most horrific crimes any of us have ever seen or talked about, and that’s their job every day.”

The RPD and DA’s office are asking anyone with information about this family, the home, or the children to call 911.

Watch the full press briefing