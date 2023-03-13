ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ozone Park man was arrested after firing a gun at a family gathering and illegally possessing the gun, according to Rotterdam Police. Venkatasuma Sunnie, 48, faces several charges.

Police say they responded to a Fort Hunter Road residence on Saturday for a report of a man with a gun. Once they arrived, people at the house told police there was a physical altercation between two people who were there for a family gathering. During the altercation, police say Sunnie fired a gun inside the house, however, no one was hit or injured. Police were able to find Sunnie a short time later and took him into custody.

Charges:

First-degree eckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Sunnie was sent to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.