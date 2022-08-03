ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road. The robbery reportedly happened on August 1 around 9:50 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a tan North Face hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Police said he showed a black handgun to the clerk and left the store with cash from the register.

The armed robbery suspect (Rotterdam PD)

Rotterdam police were assisted by the Schenectady County Sheriff’s K9 Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rotterdam Police Detective division at (518) 355-7397 ext. 7104.