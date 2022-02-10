ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery. Police said they responded to a report of a robbery on February 9 around 8:30 p.m. on Fiero Avenue.

The victim reported that two suspects rang the doorbell of the residence and entered the house when the victim answered the door. The suspects then displayed a handgun and threatened the victim.

Police said the suspects stole cash and jewelry from the home. They then fled the scene in a light colored sedan before police arrived. One suspect is described as an African American woman in her 20s with an average build. The other suspect is described as African American, thin build and of unknown gender.

Police said no one was injured during the incident and it does not appear to be a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rotterdam Detectives at (518) 355-7397 ext. 7119.