ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Fern Avenue. The incident left one person with a non-life-threatening injury.

On June 16 at 11:40 p.m., Rotterdam Police responded to a report of a large party at a home on Fern Avenue. As officers were responding, reports of shots fired were relayed at the party.

Upon arrival, police encountered a 21 year old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. Officers rendered first aid to the victim and he was transported to Albany Medical Center, with the injury believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rotterdam Police Detective Division at (518)355-7397 ext. 2104.