ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Pioneer Savings Bank that occurred on Tuesday. The suspect was last seen fleeing, on foot, on Elizabeth street.

At around 1:10 p.m., a man allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money. Police say the note also implied the suspect had a weapon, however one was never displayed. The teller handed the man an undisclosed sum of money, and he fled afterward.

The suspect is described as a male in his 50’s, between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. Police say he was wearing a plaid jacket, tan pants, a tan hat, and a surgical mask. No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rotterdam Police Department Detective Division at (518) 355-7397.