SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who was drunk and speeding when he caused a deadly crash in Rotterdam in 2020 was sentenced to 8 1/3 to 25 years in jail. Oscar Lopez was sentenced on Tuesday.

Lopez was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide by a judge after he waived his right to a jury trial. Officials said he was driving a truck that hit an SUV head-on on Hamburg Street on November 1, 2020. Amber Slaven, 33, was killed.

The speed where the crash occurred is 35 miles per hour. Prosecutors said Lopez was going almost 95 mph. He also had a blood alcohol level of .20 percent and was high on marijuana and cocaine.