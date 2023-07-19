ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam man is facing charges as part of a double homicide investigation. An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony Lewis.

Lewis was charged with Murder in the First Degree. Police said the 31-year old killed Cathy and Robert Guillaume at their Fern Avenue home in the town of Rotterdam. The victims are Lewis’s mother and stepfather.

Police said Lewis has been in custody at the Carbon County Jail in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges since July 7. He has been charged as a Fugitive of Justice on Murder in the First Degree on a warrant out of Rotterdam and is awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania to New York.

The investigation remains ongoing.