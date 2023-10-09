ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam man has been arrested following a menacing incident, according to police. Travis Forbes, 47, is facing multiple charges.

On October 8 at 6:50 p.m., the Rotterdam Police Department responded to a home on Poutre Avenue for reports of a man threatening people with a gun. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that multiple people were inside the house.

All occupants in the residence other than the suspect were able to vacate the house and confirm to police that the man was still inside, and that he had threatened them with a handgun. Officers then made contact with the man, identified as Forbes, who eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Endangering the welfare of a child

Resisting arrest

Forbes was transported to the Schenectady County Jail to await arraignment.