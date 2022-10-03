ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dequan Greene, 28, has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in relation to the death of his four-year-old foster child. No other information is available at this time.

Greene plead not guilty in January of 2021 to murdering Charles “Charlie” Garay. Garay, 4, and his brother, 5, were taken from their biological parent’s custody by order of the Albany County Family court and were placed in the foster care of Dequan and Latrisha Greene’s home in September of 2020.

Although the Greenes were certified foster parents by Schenectady County’s Department of Social Services, their only previous experience was fostering a single child for a day. They also have three daughters of their own.

On December 20, 2020, police, paramedics, and firefighters all responded to a 911 call reporting Charlie in respiratory distress at a Rotterdam residence on Broadway. He was not breathing, and paramedics could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital.