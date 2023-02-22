SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rosendale man was arrested and charged with manslaughter around 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday. Joseph Karolys, 38, was sought after by police since Monday night.

The Saugerties Police Department was actively looking for Karolys and asked the public for assistance. Police said he was driving a red dump truck as of Monday night and later located the dump truck around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, around 11:47 a.m., Karolys was taken into custody.

Details regarding what prompted his arrest are limited at this time. Stay tuned with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.