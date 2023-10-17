LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rollover crash on the Taconic State Parkway ended in a felony drug arrest for an East Fishkill woman. Katherine Griffin, 55, faces a slew of charges.

On Wednesday, around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a one-car rollover crash near mile marker 48 on the Taconic State Parkway. Police say the driver, identified as Griffin, was found drunk and in possession of roughly 5.8 grams of cocaine and 3.4 grams of crack cocaine. She was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for Evaluation.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol with a prior conviction

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Griffin was arraigned after being released from the hospital. She was released on her own recognizance to reappear before the court on November 21.