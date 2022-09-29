HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A two-car rollover crash in Halfmoon on Sunday has resulted in two arrests. Anjelica Espinoza Flores, 22, of San Antonio, Texas, and an unnamed 18-year-old driver were arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

On September 25 at about 4:04 a.m., State Troopers responded to a two-car rollover crash on the northbound I-87 Northway in Halfmoon. Police said the 18-year-old driver rear-ended Flores, and both cars rolled over multiple times.

Both drivers were allegedly intoxicated and were taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. They were arrested and issued tickets for driving while intoxicated but were not processed after the arrest due to medical needs. The crash caused I-87 northbound to shut down for a short period to clear the accident.

Flores was processed at the State Police barracks in Clifton Park. She is scheduled to return to the Halfmoon Town Court on November 16. The unnamed 18-year-old will be processed at a later date.