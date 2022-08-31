MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wurtsboro (BCI) arrested Andrew Concors, 62, from Middletown, on August 26. Concors owned a boating and marine shop called Sports Nuts Inc. in Rock Hill.

According to police, people made complaints about purchasing new boats from Concors. Allegedly, Concors would take boats for trade-ins as well as a cash down payment without delivering the boats to customers. After an investigation, police found that Concors no longer had the money that was supposed to be used to buy the boats and did not return the boats that were used as trade-ins.

The missing boats were later recovered. Concors was arraigned on three counts of third-degree grand larceny in the Village of Liberty Court and released on his own recognizance.