SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rochester man has been arrested for reportedly sending indecent material to a child, according to state police. Nicholas Eckhardt, 41, is facing multiple charges.

On March 8, police received information that an adult was having inappropriate communication with a 14-year-old child in Saratoga County. The investigation determined that Eckhardt allegedly sent sexual messages and lewd images to the minor using social media.

On July 17, Eckhardt surrendered himself to SP Saratoga for processing. He was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

Eckhardt was arraigned at the Galway Town Court and released on his own recognizance.