ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester firefighter is facing child pornography charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Rochester firefighter Brett Marrapese, 31, is facing federal charges linked to accusations that he communicated with more than 100 minors and convinced a number of them to send him images and videos of child pornography.

Marrapese, who lives in Irondequoit, has been arrested and slapped with federal charges that include production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography— allegedly including child pornography depicting prepubescent minors younger than 12 years old and as young as toddlers.

According to the US Attorney Trini Ross’s office, in March, the Irondequoit Police Department received a tip from the father of a 13-year-old girl who claimed she had been communicating with someone on Snapchat who she believed was a minor like herself.

Prosecutors say that the individual persuaded the girl to send over images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators say they searched Marrapese’s home, camper, person, and locker at RFD. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 1,393 images and 121 videos of child pornography have been recovered from Marrapese’s cell phone.

After the search at RFD earlier this month, the City of Rochester put Marrapese on leave with pay.

Prior to this arrest, in January 2016 and November 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips that an individual in Rochester, NY, was allegedly uploading child pornography online.

The New York State Police investigated these claims and traced the IP addresses to “Committee Rochester FD 2%,” which was associated with the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the RFD, the websites RFD employees can access using the Fire Department’s internet service are restricted by the City of Rochester, and the RFD’s “2% fund” pays for separate on-site internet service for employees’ personal use. The NYSP interviewed employees with access to the service in both 2016 and 2021, including Marrapese, who both times denied ever viewing child pornography.

In June of this year, the FBI seized multiple digital devices, including a cellular phone, that is believed to have been involved in the 2016 and 2021 NYSP investigations.

The City of Rochester officials say that Marrapese remains on suspension, and employment actions will be taken in the coming days based on the allegations in the federal complaint against him.

News 8 has reached out to RFD and the union that represents Rochester firefighters for comment.

Marrapese now faces up to 15 years in prison per count, with a maximum of 30 years.

Anyone with information regarding defendant Marrapese, the INSTAGRAM user “Taylorsimpson2419” (Screenname “Taylor”) or the SNAPCHAT user “Thatdude_2790” (Screenname “Taylor”) is asked to contact the FBI tipline at (585) 279-0085.